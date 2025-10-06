Sriya Reddy on working with Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' unit: 'Must have done something right in life!'

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Sriya Reddy, who plays the pivotal role of Geetha in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG', has now penned a post showering praises on her co-actors in the blockbuster film, saying she "must have done something right in life !" to have worked with them.

Taking to her X timeline, Sriya Reddy wrote, "Working with great actors … sorry wonderful human beings on the set #theycallhimog has made the experience even more sweeter and grateful !

"#pawankalyan sir is such a warm and most endearing person spreads his wings for everyone to come and take shelter under his wings ! #emraanhashmi @therealemraan was such a lovely and wonderful person. Just transformed once the camera’s were on, @joinprakashraj my family my friend is special and always will be, @imarjundas - he’s the sweetest warmest most gentle human, baby Arjun was the cutest, @harishuthamanofficial my friend and a brilliant actor ! I am so humbled and truly grateful to this amazing team of just wonderful humans ! Must have done something right in life!"

It may be recalled that Sriya Reddy had penned a long post of appreciation for the entire unit even before the film's release.

She had, in her post then, said, "Sujeeth’s writing of Geetha reminded me that strength on screen is built through courage off it. It takes a director with rare confidence to allow a woman to stand uncompromised, fierce and whole, inside the scale of a film like #OG, and then to allow her to hold her ground within a world as immense as this."

Thanking the director for giving her the character of Geetha, the actress said, "...channeling her has been an experience that will stay with me always."

She went on to say,"I always believe when you are a great human being great things happen and for me you are the sweetest most genuine person I’ve seen around so this success is truly deserving, your sheer hard work, faith and lot of sacrifices , you are testimony of that ! #TheyCallHimOG."

They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film had cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing by Navin Nooli.

The film, which is high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed and it eventually hit screens almost a year later on September 25.

--IANS

mkr/