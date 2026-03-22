Sridevi Apalla, Aegan-starrer 'Haiku' unit shoots song in specially erected set

Chennai, March 22 (IANS)The unit of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Femina George and Sridevi Apalla in the lead, have now completed shooting a song in a huge set erected for it.

Read More

Talking exclusively to IANS, actor Aegan, who plays the lead, said, "A huge set was erected for this song. The set's theme was a boarding place where a lot of bachelors who are looking for work come to stay. We shot the song over a period of two days and two nights. We have now completed shooting the song."

Aegan went on to point out that the unit was in the midst of its third schedule, with the first schedule having been completed in Idukki and Coimbatore and the second schedule having been completed in Chennai.

"We have three more schedules to go. We have completed around 40 to 45 per cent of the film's shooting. We intend to release the film in September this year," he said.

Interestingly, 'Haiku' is the first film whose OTT rights were secured by a big OTT platform even before filming began.

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that a 30-day rehearsal was conducted for all the actors of the film under the able guidance of acting trainer Rajesh, who is best known for having trained the actors of critically acclaimed films such as 'Madharasi' and 'Chittha', before the commencement of filming.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House, the film will feature additional screenplay by Hari Haran Ram, who previously had directed the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Joe'.

Aegan, who plays the male lead in the film is known for his work in the Tamil film 'Kozhipannai Chelladurai', while the heroines Femina George and Sridevi Apalla are known for their work in the films 'Minnal Murali' and 'Court' respectively.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Priyesh GuruSwamy and music by Vijai Bulganin, best known for his work in 'Court' and 'Baby'. Sakthi Pranesh will be the film's editor.

--IANS

mkr/