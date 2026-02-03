Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love' cleared for release with 'U' certificate

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS)The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Madhan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'With Love', featuring 'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

The makers on Tuesday released a poster that confirmed the development.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it is being produced by Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth along with producer Magesh Raj Pasilian.

Soundarya Rajinikanth had taken to her X timeline to announce the release date of the film earlier this year.

She had said, "A new year brings a new feeling… and new love. #WithLove arrives in cinemas worldwide from Feb 06. Starring @Abishanjeevinth, @AnaswaraRajan_. A @RSeanRoldan musical. Written and Directed by @madhann_n. Produced by @soundaryaarajni, @mageshraj."

It may be recalled that the film's title teaser had been released by none other than Rajinikanth himself.

Taking to his X timeline to release the title teaser, Superstar Rajinikanth had said, "Wishing my daughter @soundaryaarajni and the entire team of the film #WithLove all the very best. God bless. @mageshraj"

Soundarya Rajinikanth, for her part, responded to her dad saying, "Biggest blessing ever. Thank you so much appa. You are my life !"

For the unaware, the entire film has been shot in Chennai and Trichy. The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

The upcoming film has an excellent technical team working on it. It has one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film is by Raj Kamal and Costumes have been designed by Priya Ravi.

