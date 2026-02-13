Soundarya Rajinikanth: I asked my dad Rajinikanth if this is what success is!

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Soundarya Rajinikanth, whose film 'With Love' has emerged a huge success, has now recounted how her dad Rajinikanth reacted to her first success as a film producer.

Participating in the success meet of the film, Soundarya Rajinikanth said, "After watching the film, we were all so happy as a team. After the premiere show, I went to the Poes Garden residence to meet my mom and dad. As soon as I walked in, they both gave me a big hug and smiled at me. It was then that I asked my dad, if this is what success is. Dad smiled in reply. I won't forget that smile of my dad forever in my life. That is because I have been working for the last 18 years and it is only now, because of this family of mine (pointing to the team of With Love) that I know what success means. This is my first success meet."

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had met the entire team of director Madhan's superhit film 'With Love' and appreciated them. In fact, Soundarya Rajinikanth had called the meeting of the team with her dad not just a meeting "but an emotion".

Taking to her social media timelines to share a video clip that showed a very happy Rajinikanth meeting the entire unit of her film 'With Love', which had emerged a success, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, "With love, with the one and only, my appa. This is not just a meet, This is an emotion. Superstar @rajinikanth appreciates the #WithLove team. Priceless moment! Starring @Abishanjeevinth & #AnaswaraRajan. A @RSeanRoldan musical. Written & Directed by @madhann_n. Produced by @soundaryaarajni and @mageshraj."

The romantic comedy film, which released on February 6, has taken a strong opening and has come in for praise from audiences and critics alike.

It may be recalled that the film's title teaser had been released by none other than Rajinikanth himself.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the entire film had been shot in Chennai and Trichy.

The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, had been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it marked the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

'With Love' had an excellent technical team working on it. It had one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film was by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing was by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film was by Raj Kamal and Costumes were designed by Priya Ravi.

--IANS

mkr/