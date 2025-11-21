Sooraj Pancholi flaunts new look, says ‘back to short’

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi has debuted a fresh haircut on social media, sharing that he’s “back to short” after a long time.

Sooraj took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. One featured his long hair and the other picture showed him flaunting his freshly cut hair.

The actor captioned the post: “It’s been a while my friend #BackToShort.”

Sooraj recently made a comeback with Kesari Veer, a historical action film, which released earlier this year. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma.

It tells the story of Rajput warrior Hamirji Gohil, who fought against the Tughlaq empire to protect the Somnath Temple from destruction.

In October, the son of producer-actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, clarified on social media that he has not quit films.

Sooraj took to Instagram after reports about him quitting the acting business started doing the rounds on the internet. Giving a clarification, he wrote: “There are a few articles out there stating that I have quit films… Let me clarify. That is not at all true!”

The actor captioned the note with a heart, folded hands and a clapboard emoji.

Sooraj was an assistant director on films such as Guzaarish by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. In 2015, he made his acting debut in the romantic action film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. The film is a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

He then acted in Satellite Shankar, which was released in 2019. Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film stars Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash. It is based on the life of Indian soldiers, tells a story of the adventures of Indian soldiers.

After Satellite Shankar, Sooraj was seen in Time to Dance and followed the story of an injured ballroom dancer who gets her hopes up when she meets the perfect dance partner. Overcoming her painful past, she strives to succeed without losing her heart to her new teammate.

--IANS

dc/