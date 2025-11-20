Sonam Khan reminisces about working with Prosenjit Chatterjee in Bengali movie ‘Mandira’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan, on Thursday, took a trip down memory lane as she fondly recalled working with Prosenjit Chatterjee in the Bengali film “Mandira.”

Sharing a nostalgic post, she reflected on playing the title role and described the experience as truly humbling and memorable. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khan shared a throwback image from one of the film’s dance sequences. In the picture, Sonam is seen in a shimmery outfit, standing back-to-back with Prosenjit, who is holding a tambourine.

For the caption, she wrote, “Here with @prosenstar We did a Bengali movie together called “Mandira” Where I was playing the title character. It was a humbling experience working on this beautiful movie…#prosenjeetchatterjee #sonamkhan #mandiramovie #throwback.”

“Mandira” is a 1990 Bengali film directed by Sujit Guha and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. The movie starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, Indrani Haldar, and Sonam in lead roles, with Chunky Pandey, Neelam, and Pradeep Kumar appearing in supporting parts. The film’s music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Sonam Khan, granddaughter of actor Murad, frequently shares posts reminiscing about her journey in the industry. Earlier too, she expressed admiration for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a talent that “still remains unmatched.”

She had shared a clip from the sad version of the track “Oye Oye” from the 1989 film “Tridev” on her Instagram handle while praising his exceptional artistry.

Sonam wrote, “Do you remember the sad version of #oyeoye… With the ever so versatile @naseeruddin49 sahaab with who I had the privilege to work with in 3 movies…#tridev #chorpemor #vishwatmamovie1992 One of the humblest actor I have ever worked with. A talent which still remains unmatched (sic).”

Sonam Khan has collaborated with Naseeruddin Shah on multiple projects. She shared screen space with him in three films, including “Chor Pe Mor” (1990) and “Vishwatma” (1992).

