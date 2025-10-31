Sonam Bajwa: Don’t deserve what I’ve got, God has always favoured me

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa, who is balancing work between Punjabi and Hindi cinema, feels success has little to do with arrival. Despite her ever-burgeoning popularity, she says she doesn’t feel she has “made it” and credits god for everything she has achieved.

Speaking about her journey and if she feels she has achieved it all, Sonam told IANS: “No, not at all. I'm not trying to be modest. I don't feel like that at all. I feel like I have to work so hard. Even if I talk about Punjab, I've done a lot of films there. But before every film, I'm as excited, and I'm also nervous at the same time.”

The actress says that she is “trying to figure out how to make this good, how to make this successful, how to make it better.”

“I don't know how people see me, but I don't think so. I'm very confident as a person when it's about my work. I always feel like I could have done more. And I'm always nervous. So, I don't feel like I've made it or I've arrived, not at all,” she added.

The actress concluded by expressing gratitude for the journey she’s had so far

“I'm grateful, I'm very grateful. I don't think I deserve what I've got as what I feel. God has always favoured me. I completely agree with that. But ‘I've made it?’ I don't think so. I don't even think about it,” she said.

The actress' latest release is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with Harshvardhan Rane.

The romantic drama film is directed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera.

The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

--IANS

dc/