Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal say 'Our ghedi our rules' as they groove in the car

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Beloved Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never fail to shell out couple goals. Sharing another example of their electrifying chemistry, Sonakshi uploaded a video of grooving in the car on a peppy number with hubby Zaheer.

Read More

Sonakshi was seen enjoying the "V.I.P" track by Garry Sandhu and Shiva Choudhary, with Zaheer, who is driving the car.

"Our ghedi our ruleeeeezzzzz #majormissing (sic)", Sonakshi captioned the post.

Zaheer also reacted to the clip with laughing with tears emojis.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer leave no chance to express their love and admiration for one another.

Recently, Zaheer confessed that his wife Sonakshi's laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’ in life.

He posted a video of his better half laughing to her heart's content and giggling. In the caption, Zaheer shared that it is Sonakshi's smile and laughter that he wants to see all his life.

Sonakshi also commented on the post with hearts and teary-eyed emoticons.

To this, Zaheer replied, “Missing you a little more today.”

Prior to this, Sonakshi and Zaheer flaunted chameleons playfully crawling on their bodies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi posted a video of Zaheer allowing a red coloured chameleon to crawl over his hand to his shoulder, while Sonakshi was seen trying to hold a green chameleon in her hands.

The clip ends with the 'Lootera' actress terming the experience as "amazing".

For those who do not know, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding after being in a relationship for seven years. The registered wedding at their home was attended by their family members and close friends.

On the work front, Sonakshi last graced the screen with "Jatadhara", co-starring Sudheer Babu. The movie reached the audience in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

pm/