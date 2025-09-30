Sonakshi Sinha stuns with her fierce avatar in Jatadhara’s song 'Dhana Pisaachi'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Marking the festive occasion of Durga Puja, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's much-awaited drama "Jatadhara" have dropped the latest track from the film titled "Dhana Pisaach".

The high-energy number introduces Sonakshi in a never-seen-before fierce avatar. Her intense expressions, killer body language, and dance moves take the song to a whole new level.

Shot on a massive scale, "Dhana Pisaachi" has been composed by Samira Koppikar with vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi. It perfectly blends rhythm, with grit, and style.

Talking about the song, Samira Koppikar shared, "It’s been a unique & joyful experience…. an expression of “Divine Feminine energy” that too a sort of Tandav Song for “Dhana Pisaachi”. Although it was challenging yet fulfilling. One had to capture the Spirit of the Divine Diva musically, do a bit of research… push one’s boundaries. Loved it!"

"All concerned have felt that i have nailed the brief & captured the essence of their “Vision”… the Power, edginess, wrath & electric energy of this Goddess," she added.

On Thursday, the makers of Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal's bilingual supernatural thriller unveiled the primary track from the drama named "Soul Of Jatadhara".

The ‘Soul Of Jatadhara’ transports audiences into the world and soul of "Jatadhara" with the Om Namah Shivaya chants in the beginning evoking a sense of divinity.

Scored and composed by Rajeev Raj, "Soul Of Jatadhara" balances raw energy with spiritual depth, perfectly reflecting the essence of the film.

The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, and Ravi Prakash in crucial roles, along with others.

Presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, the film has been backed by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, along with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora.

While Divya Vijay is on board the team as creative producer, Bhavini Goswami is the supervising producer.

"Jatadhara" is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 7, in both Hindi and Telugu.

--IANS

pm/