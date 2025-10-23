Sonakshi Sinha shares heartwarming moments with Zaheer Iqbal, says ‘feels like home’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, on Thursday, shared sweet moments with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

In the new pictures, the actress can be seen embracing Zaheer, capturing the warmth and comfort of their bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Akira’ actress posted a series of her photos and captioned them as, “Feels like Home.” In the first image, Sonakshi is seen standing with her hand gently resting on her husband’s shoulder. The next captures the couple striking a candid pose for the camera. Other photos feature them posing with family members during a cozy gathering at their home. In one particularly heartwarming shot, Sonakshi can be seen warmly hugging Zaheer in a group picture.

A few days ago, the Dabangg girl posted her stylish images with Zaheer as she extended her Diwali greetings. “Life mein roshni laao, pyaar mohobbat se raho, Diwali manao! Happy Diwali,” Sinha captioned the post.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner “Jatadhara,” which features in her in a never seen before avatar. The movie will see Sonakshi in a distinctive new avatar as the supernatural antagonist. Speaking about the film, she shared in a statement, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Set in a world where black magic wields true power, “Jatadhara” explores the perilous side of the supernatural, where mystical forces can turn deadly. The story centers on Sonakshi Sinha as a pishachini, a mystical being who has been guarding a hidden treasure of gold for centuries.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the upcoming supernatural thriller also stars Sudheer Babu, Divya Khosla, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

“Jatadhara” is slated to hit theatres on Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi.

