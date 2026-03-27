Sona Mohapatra reflects on Bihar’s rich heritage after visit to Bihar Museum

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra took a moment to soak in India’s artistic legacy during a visit to the Bihar Museum ahead of her concert, calling it a powerful reminder of the country’s civilisational depth.

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Sharing glimpses from her visit on Instagram, the singer reflected on the timeless beauty of the Didarganj Yakshi, describing it as “luminous, almost breathing,” and a testament to the brilliance of ancient Indian artistry.

She also admired the finesse of Mauryan and Gupta-era masterpieces preserved within the museum.

“An afternoon at the Bihar Museum just before my concert at Gandhi Maidan… and a powerful reminder of who we have been.”

“From the grace of the Didarganj Yakshi timeless, luminous, almost breathing, created millennia ago by our artists (first picture )to the finesse of Mauryan and Gupta masterpieces, this space holds centuries of Indian imagination, craft, and civilisational confidence,” Sona wrote.

Sona further spoke about the charm of the iconic “Laughing Girl,” calling it playful and intimate, adding that she was grateful to receive a replica of the ancient relic from the museum, which now adorns her home.

“And then… the irrepressible charm of the “Laughing Girl” playful, intimate, alive across time. So grateful to have received a replica of this ancient relic from the museum folks at @biharmuseum & it spreads joy from my mantelpiece at home “

“The museum itself, imagined by Maki and Associates from Japan , flows like a thought clean lines, open spaces, an amphitheatre that invites both reflection and performance. A joy to spend time with Ashwini Singh and curator Ranbeer Singh people who carry this legacy forward with such care,” she mentioned.

Expressing hope for the future, Sona concluded: “Hope that this same aesthetic, this same sense of dignity and cleanliness… echo across all of Patna & Bihar & #India in the coming years. #SonaMohapatra.

--IANS

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