Sivakarthikeyan: My next film after 'Seyon' too will be with Sivakumar Murugesan

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan, whose upcoming film 'Seyon' is to be directed by director Sivakumar Murugesan, has now announced that his next film after 'Seyon' too will be directed by the same director.

Participating in the trailer launch event of director Sivakumar Murugesan's debut film 'Thaai Kelavi', which, incidentally, is being produced by Sivakarthikeyan's production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the actor said, "A lot of people might think that I would have signed 'Seyon' with Sivakumar Murugesan after watching the output of 'Thaai Kelavi'. However, that is not what happened. I told Kalai (the CEO of his production house) that we have never signed a director to do two films. Let us sign Sivakumar Murugesan for two films. I decided to sign both films -- 'Thaai Kelavi' and 'Seyon' on the first day itself. When I listened to 'Thaai Kelavi' itself, I decided that I would play the hero in his next film as well. I did it because I like this kind of rural script. That is because it is like going to my native place."

Sivakarthikeyan, who praised the genuinity of director Sivakumar Murugesan, went on on to say, "I like the genuineness of Sivakumar Murugesan more than his writing. This ecosystem tends to bring it down. I think my job is to make sure that that does not happen. The genuineness is what makes us appreciate this script. My next film after 'Seyon' too will be with Sivakumar Murugesan. This is not for result or business or collection. It is for Sivakumar's genuineness."

For the unaware, 'Thaai Kelavi', which will be a comedy drama, features actress Radhika in the lead. The film also features actors Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca in pivotal roles.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by San Lokesh. Cinematography for the film is by Vivek Vijayakumar while art direction is by Ramu Thangaraj.

