Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith in Abu Dhabi; says he spent an "inspiring day" with an "inspiring person!"

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, who met actor Ajith at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, has now praised Ajith, saying he had spent an "inspiring day" with an "inspiring person".

Read More

Taking to his Instagram page to share pictures of him meeting Ajith Kumar, the actor wrote, "Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear #AK sir."

Sivakarthikeyan is the latest Tamil star to visit Ajith, whose team is participating in a series of international car racing competitions.

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja had met Ajith Kumar at the Dubai Autodrome.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's meeting had come at a time when actor Ajith's superhit film 'Mankatha', which was recently re-released, was setting the box office on fire.

Just a couple of days before Yuvan Shankar Raja had called on Ajith, actor Madhavan had interacted with Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome.

Earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, too had arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for actor Ajith, who took part in the popular Dubai 24H Series event. Prior to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving him and his family members at the circuit.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj had said, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

Before Sibi, one of India's top music directors Anirudh had called on actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 this year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

--IANS

mkr/