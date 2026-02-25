Sivaji, Laya-starrer 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani' to hit screens on March 6

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of director Sudheer Sriram's upcoming film 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani', featuring actors Sivaji and Laya in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on March 6 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, actor Sivaji wrote, "We are Coming On March 6th! #SSSonMarch6th #SampradayiniSuppiniSuddapoosani."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the makers had announced the film's title on the occasion of actress Laya's birthday last year.

Actor Sivaji, whose production house is producing this film, shared the link to film's shoot wrap up event and wrote, "Grace and a Smile that Lights Up Every Frame. Wishing the ever-charming #Laya a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayLaya. A @etvwin Original Production In Association with @SreeSivajiprods"

The title of the film was disclosed by way of a teaser that was screened at the end of the event.

It may be recalled that actor Sivaji plays a character called Sriram in the film.

Sources close to the unit have said that versatile actor Sivaji was all set to captivate audiences once again in the role of Sriram. The film is being produced under the actor's home banner Sree Shivaji Productions and marks the banner’s second venture. The project has been written and directed by Sudheer Sriram, known for his engaging storytelling.

The movie brings back the iconic on-screen pair Sivaji and Laya, who once created magic together in several memorable hits. Adding more excitement, the film also stars Ali, Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Thirandasu, Karan, and Rohan (who earlier worked with Sivaji in the hit 90’s web series).

Sources in the know say that Sivaji’s character in the film, Sriram, is a man of integrity and compassion — a Panchayat Secretary who stands firmly for truth and justice. He is someone who cannot tolerate wrongdoing and believes that no one should suffer due to another person's mistakes. His family — his wife and child — are his entire world, and he is willing to go to any extent to protect them.

It may be recalled that the makers had also unveiled the first look poster of actress Laya, who plays a key role in the film. Laya plays Uttara, a homemaker with multiple shades.

Laya’s role is said to be layered with contrasting emotions—outwardly an ordinary woman, yet inwardly carrying a criminal instinct. The character exhibits dual behavior, hiding her darker nature behind a façade of simplicity. The character poster released by the team hinted at these intense shades, showing a new and different side of Laya that audiences haven’t witnessed before.

According to sources close to the unit of the film, Uttara is a woman who will go to any lengths when it comes to protecting her family. This character with multi-dimensional shades, sources inform, has given Laya ample scope to showcase her acting prowess.

