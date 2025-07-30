Simbu's film with Vetrimaran to begin in September

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) The shooting of director Vetrimaran's much-awaited film with actor Simbu will begin in September this year, sources close to the unit have now confirmed.

Sources told IANS that the film was definitely on and that contrary to speculation, the film had not been shelved. The confirmation comes in the wake of news reports doing the rounds that the film had been shelved because of financial trouble. Earlier, shooting for the film was expected to start in August this year.

The rumours began doing the rounds after there were alleged financial hurdles and external pressure to drop the project. However, sources say that the film's shooting will definitely happen from mid-September and that Silambarasan TR had opted for a profit-sharing model instead of upfront remuneration.

Sources also say that the promo teaser, for which Simbu had shot earlier, could well release along with Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie on August 14. However, nothing has been confirmed on this front yet.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of Vada Chennai.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel, Vetrimaran had said, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was Vada Chennai 2, Vetri Maran said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be Vada Chennai 2. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not Vada Chennai 2. What Dhanush acts in will be Vada Chennai 2. However, this story will also be set in the world of Vada Chennai, which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

-IANS

mkr/