Simbu asks fans to watch promo of 'Arasan' in theatres

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Simbu, who plays the lead in director Vetrimaaran's much-awaited film 'Arasan', on Wednesday asked his fans to watch the promo of the film in theatres, saying it would be "worth it".

For the unaware, the promo of the film is to be released on Thursday at 6.02pm.

Taking to his X timeline, Simbu wrote, "My Dear bloods! Just watched #Vetrimaaran sir’s #ARASANPromo theatrical version with MUSIC. Na solren, Time kedacha theatre la pathudunga. (I'm telling you, if you get the time, watch it in a theatre.) Don’t miss the Theatrical experience. Worth it!"

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since it was announced. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote in Tamil,"Aalapirandha Arasan, Vetriyudan Silambarasan. #VetriMaaran @SilambarasanTR_ #STR49 #SilambarasanTR #VCreations47 #ARASAN. (The king who was born to rule! Victorious Silambarasan!)."

The producer also shared the poster of the film which showed a man holding a machete in his hand with his hand placed on the carrier of a bicycle.

The title announcement by the makers put to rest rumours about the film being shelved.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the film was definitely on and that contrary to speculation, the film had not been shelved. The title announcement came on the heels of some news reports that had claimed that the film had been shelved because of financial trouble.

The rumours began doing the rounds after there were alleged financial hurdles and external pressure to drop the project. However, sources had told IANS that the film's shooting would definitely happen and that Silambarasan TR had opted for a profit-sharing model instead of upfront remuneration.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel some months ago, Vetrimaran had given details about 'Arasan' saying, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was 'Vada Chennai 2', Vetri Maran had said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be 'Vada Chennai 2'. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not 'Vada Chennai 2'. What Dhanush acts in will be 'Vada Chennai 2'. However, this story will also be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai', which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

