Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant offers prayers at Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, visited the revered Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir in Pushkar and shared that the spiritual experience filled him with powerful positive energy.

Read More

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images and videos from his visit. In the glimpses shared by Siddhant, he is seen offering prayers along with visuals of the temple.

Siddhant, who made his acting debut in Sanjay Gupta's crime film Shootout at Wadala in 2013 revealed that he offered prayers for people across the world and for peace amid the current state of the world.

“Ohm Brahma Visited the Beautiful Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir today to pray for all you people, this world and its state , such powerful positive energies here, i am thankful for this experience. #jagatpita #jagatpitabrahmamandir #brahmasarovar #prayforpeace,”Siddhant, who is the son of veteran star Shakti Kapoor wrote.

Brahma Temple is one of the very few existing temples dedicated to the Hindu creator-god Brahma in India and remains the most prominent among them.The temple structure dates to the 14th century CE, with later partial rebuilding.

Talking about Siddhant, started as an assistant director for almost two years with director Priyadarshan in several films, including Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol

He was initially supposed to make his debut in Soham Shah's 2012 film Satte Pe Satta, which is a remake of the original Raj Sippy's action comedy ‘Satte Pe Satta’, but the film was shelved.

The actor thus made his debut in 2013 with the film Shootout at Wadala alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Kangana Ranaut. Then, he assisted Anurag Kashyap in his psychological thriller film Ugly, in which he played a cameo role alongside Tejaswini Kolhapure and Ronit Roy.

He was last seen in Mandala Murders, based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Spanning eight episodes, it explores themes of faith vs science and love vs sacrifice, combining modern police procedural with occult practices.

--IANS

dc/