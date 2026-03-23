Shraddha Kapoor cheers on ‘maasi’ Padmini Kolhapure, celebrates her singing

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor turned cheerleader for her maternal aunt and actress Padmini Kolhapure, who showcased her vocal prowess on social media as she sang the song “Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai.”

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Padmini took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip, the actress is heard singing the song “Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai” from her 1978 film “Sajan Bina Suhagan” starring Rajendra Kumar, Nutan, Vinod Mehra, Padmini Kohlapure and Shreeram Lagoo.

She captioned: “Just for you.”

Shraddha took to the comment section and wrote: “Such sweet sweeeeeeet singing.”

Padmini is considered as one of the leading actresses of the 1980s. In a career spanning over four decades, she has worked in over 75 films. She began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include Zindagi and Dream Girl. She had her breakthrough with the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, starring as the young Roopa.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti. She bagged her first major role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011.

However, her fandom skyrocketed with her work in Mohit Suri's romantic musical Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She also featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed drama Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Chhichhore, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saaho, and the Stree franchise.

Shraddha is set to return with Stree 3. The third instalment in the popular franchise is scheduled to reach the audience by August 2027.

She has also been roped in for a biopic based on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, and the forthcoming drama has been named Eetha. The project will chronicle the journey of dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers of her time.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

--IANS

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