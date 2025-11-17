Shraddha Arya says 'Love grew, times TWO' as she celebrates 4 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Popular television actress Shraddha Arya penned a lovely wish as she celebrated 4 years of marital bliss with husband Rahul Nagal.

She took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with some unseen photos of precious moments with her husband and twins.

From posing for a perfect family pic to relaxing time by the poolside, to cutting the cake, their anniversary celebration seemed a wholesome family affair.

Wishing her husband on their anniversary, the 'Tumhari Paakhi ' actress wrote, "Love grew, times TWO… Happy 4 years to us, Hubby! (red heart emoji) #FourAtFour #FantasticFour #OurWeekend (sic)."

Taking a look at Shraddha's love life, in 2015, Shraddha got engaged to NRI Jayant Ratti; however, the engagement was later called off due to a lack of compatibility.

Four years later, in 2019, she made her relationship with Alam Singh Makkar public. The couple even took part in the popular dance reality show "Nach Baliye".

Although they also ended up partying ways shortly after the show concluded.

In November 2021, Shraddha finally got married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi.

The lovebirds announced their first pregnancy in September 2024, and on November 29, 2024, Shraddha was blessed with twins, a girl and a boy.

Shraddha has not yet revealed the faces of her babies.

She recently gave a befitting reply to an online troll who questioned the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress on not revealing her twin babies' faces

Shraddha was recently caught panicking on seeing the media capturing her babies' photos at the airport.

Pointing out the incident, the troll called out Sharaddha for panicking over the babies' photos, while being okay with doing their photoshoot.

Hitting back, Shraddha penned, "Interesting. Coming from someone who hides their own face, my dear. Full access to my baby's faces. Lol lol. You're too needy, needa. Correctly named (sic)."

