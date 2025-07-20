Shooting of Ken Royson's film with Kavin to start in October

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, shooting for director Ken Royson's eagerly awaited fantasy romantic comedy featuring actors Kavin and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead will begin in October this year.

Sources say that the film's plot will revolve around the idea of how life gives people chances and the need to use them right. It will highlight the fact that if people fail to use an opportunity that comes their way, they will have to wait a long time to get another one.

Sources claim that Kavin was director Ken Royson's first choice for the lead role in this film as he fit the description of a boy-next-door. They also say that the director was of the view that the pairing of Kavin and Priyanka Arul Mohan would be good and hence cast her as the female lead.

Pointing out that the film's shooting would begin in October this year, the sources claim that fantasy rom com would also have outstanding music. Music for the film is being scored by OFRO.

It may be recalled that inaugural function of the film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Kavin09, took place in a grand fashion in the city last Wednesday. The film is being produced by popular production house Think Studios.

Producer Swaroop Reddy is producing this yet-to-be-titled film on behalf of Think Studios.

News of the film has generated a lot of interest and excitement among fans and film lovers as this is the first time that actors Kavin and Priyanka Mohan are teaming up for a film.

Apart from this film, actor Kavin, who is one of the fastest rising stars in the Tamil film industry, has a romantic entertainer called 'Kiss' waiting to hit screens.

