Shooting for Vetrimaran's film with Simbu to begin in August second week?

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, work on director Vetrimaran's upcoming film with actor Simbu is likely to begin in the second week of August.

The latest buzz is that a huge set is being erected for the shooting of director Vetrimaran's film with Simbu and that work will begin sometime in the second week of August this year.

The industry is also abuzz with rumours that the promo shoot of the film has been completed and that VFX work in it is currently on.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of Vada Chennai.

In an interview to his own YouTube channel, Vetrimaran had said, "My next film is to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and will feature Simbu in the lead."

Dismissing the speculation that this film with Simbu was Vada Chennai 2, Vetri Maran said, "There is a lot of speculation if this will be Vada Chennai 2. I want to clear that speculation as well. This is not Vada Chennai 2. What Dhanush acts in will be Vada Chennai 2. However, this story will also be set in the world of Vada Chennai, which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

Sources in the industry have already disclosed that Simbu will sport not one but two looks in the film. They claim that apart from a look that will make him look his age, Simbu will also sport a younger look.

