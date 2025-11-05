Shooting for Srikanth, Shaam-starrer 'The Trainer' wrapped up

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The makers of director P Velmanikkam's upcoming action thriller 'The Trainer', which features Tamil actors Srikanth and Shaam in the lead, have now announced that the shooting for the much-awaited film, which has been inspired by the ‘Kaavalan’ App Initiative of the Tamil Nadu police force, has been wrapped up.

The film is being produced by Neela under the banner of TransIndia Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that The Trainer will feature Srikanth in a compelling role as a dog trainer, with a trained dog named ‘Lee’ playing a significant part throughout the narrative.

Actor Shaam will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Drawing inspiration from the ‘Kaavalan’ App developed by the Tamil Nadu Police Department to ensure the safety of women, the film blends social relevance with gripping action.

Sources say that the story of 'The Trainer' will revolve around a mysterious gang involved in criminal activities under the influence of an acupuncture doctor. The hero, gifted with the skill to identify people through their sweat, takes care of an orphanage and becomes entangled in the investigation led by a police officer who mistakes him for the culprit. As the gang targets the woman he loves, the hero embarks on an intense mission to expose the truth, protect his orphanage, and prove his innocence, culminating in a powerful and emotional climax.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be high on action and features at least eight high-octane action sequences that are bound to leave audiences thrilled.

Apart from Shaam and Srikanth, the film's cast will also includes Pujitha Ponnda, Anjana Kirthi, Junior MGR, Vagai Chandrasekar, and Sai Dheena in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by cameraman Arunmozhi Cholan, music by Karthik Raja, the elder son of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, and crisp editing by Niranjan Antony.

