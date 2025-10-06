Shilpa Shirodkar claims 'Bigg Boss' changed her life a year after stepping out of the house

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar claimed that her time in the "Bigg Boss 18" house ended up changing her life a year after the season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show came to an end.

The 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan' actress dropped a couple of videos and photos of herself from "Bigg Boss" on Instagram.

Reflecting on her journey on the reality show, Shilpa penned, "One year ago, I stepped into the house that changed my life, the world of #BiggBoss18. Looking back, those were some of the most challenging, exciting, and ultimately, the best days of my life. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything."

Expressing her gratitude to her housemates and the BB team, the 'Gopi Kishan' actress added, "To the BB team, my housemates, and all the Bigg Boss fans, thank you for making that journey so incredibly memorable. A special thank you to the one and only @beingsalmankhan for his guidance. I’ll forever be a BB fan (and a fan of the host!) And you know what I always say... if the doors to the Bigg Boss house open for me again? I’m running back in a heartbeat! (red heart emoji) #1YearToBiggBoss18 #ShilpaShirodkar."

Refreshing your memory, Shilpa was eliminated from the 'BB' house a couple of days before the finale, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy.

Work-wise, Shilpa will next be seen in the highly talked about supernatural drama "Jatadhara", co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu.

Calling her character “complex and intriguing, Shilpa shared, "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you!”

“One can tell how passionate she is about storytelling! My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!" she added.

--IANS

pm/