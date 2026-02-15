Shilpa Shetty's birthday wish for daughter Samisha: You are the magic that lights up our lives

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha has turned 6 years old, and to commemorate the special occasion, the 'Dhadkan' actress penned a lovely social media post for her little one.

Shilpa uploaded a video on her IG that compiled some adorable moments of her baby girl over the years.

She confessed that her daughter is the magic that lights up their lives on a daily basis.

"Happy 6th Birthday to my little Samisha....You are the joy, the laughter and the magic that lights up our lives every single day. You are my miracle and watching you grow has been my greatest blessing. (sic)," Shilpa wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Wishing her little munchkin great health and happiness, she went on to add, "May you always be blessed with great health, endless happiness and love beyond measure. Stay curious, stay kind and keep shining my baby girl… Mama loves you forever."

Shilpa further added the track, "My Home" by Myles Smith, as the background score.

For those who do not know, Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in a lavish South Indian ceremony in November 2009.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Viaan, in 2012. They embraced parenthood for the second time in 2020 as they welcomed their daughter Samisha.

Shilpa keeps the netizens on the hook with some adorable social media updates connected to her personal and professional life.

Marking Valentine's Day on Saturday, Shilpa decided to recreate the iconic pose from "Titanic" with her husband.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photograph of her and Raj standing on the edge of a boat with their arms stretched open, just like Jack and Rose did in the James Cameron directorial.

"Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine’s Day my darling Cookie @onlyrajkundra," Shilpa penned the caption.

Raj also reacted to the post with the comment, "Love you my cookie #Cheesy".

