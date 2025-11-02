Shilpa Shetty wishes a Happy birthday to the true “KING” of hearts

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty wished the true “KING” of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, as he turned 60 on Sunday.

His 'Baazigar' co-star took to her Insta and posted a video combining their pictures together over the years.

Wishing King Khan on his birthday, Shilpa added, "Happy birthday to the true “KING” of hearts (red heart emoji) and my first hero @iamsrk. (sic)"

"Here’s to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always!", the 'Sukhee' actress added.

Showering some more love on SRK, Shilpa concluded, "Love you, Baazigar O Baazigar (Red heart, evil eye, and hug emoji)".

She further added the track "Kitaben Bahut Si Padhi Hongi tumne" from "Baazigar" in the background.

Several other celebs from Bollywood, such as Karan Johar and Farah Khan, used social media to share lovely birthday wishes for King Khan.

KJo penned a sweet wish gushing over his beautiful understanding with Shah Rukh.

Calling SRK his ‘family’, the director reflected on their decades-long friendship. KJo further praised the actor’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering support.

Recalling his first meeting with King Khan on the sets of “Karan Arjun,” Karan termed it as the beginning of a beautiful understanding that has only grown stronger with time.

The Dharma head uploaded a heartwarming video incorporating some of his beloved memories with SRK over the decades.

In the video, the 'K3G' maker could be heard saying, “Have you seen his eyes? When people ask me why Shah Rukh Khan, if they came one day on my set and just saw my interaction with him and saw how he completely takes over. When I'm tired, exhausted, fed up, he peps up the rest of the crew. He makes sure that work happens, and they make sure the shot happens. He and I have a beautiful understanding, he's my family..”

--IANS

pm/