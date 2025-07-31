Shekhar Suman shares a throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan, calls the experience 'surreal'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman blessed our Instagram feed with a throwback photo, sitting next to the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Both Suman and Big were seen smiling at the camera as they posed with each other.

Recalling the surreal experience, Suman penned the caption, "#throwback pic. surreal feeling sitting next to amitji."

Several netizens reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the other hand, Amitabh recently spent an entire day on an Indian Navy warship.

He used social media to showcase his “admiration and pride” for the Indian Armed Forces, and acknowledge their sacrifice and silent service for the nation.

Taking to his X timeline, Big B dropped a couple of photos of himself on the Indian Navy warship.

Calling it an experience of a lifetime, Big B wrote, “T 5457 - An experience of a lifetime - an entire day spent on an Indian Navy Destroyer… pride, and honour for our fighting forces (sic).”

Honouring the selfless sacrifice of the Indian brave-hearts, the 'Paa' actor added, “You marvel at the dedication and will of our fighting men and women .. and you come back to the comfort of your home, when they that fight for your peace and calm and the very existence, put in their uniformed incredible effort to bring us our safety.”

“Then you realise and give brave thoughts to the men and women of our fighting forces, and fall short for words in describing their unstinted contribution for the Nation," he added.

"I am a citizen of Bharat .. and filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us ..BHARAT MATA KI JAI (sic)," Big B signed off.

Work-wise, Suman was last seen as Nawab Zulfikar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed web-series "Heeramandi" co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

