Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Sheena Chohan, who will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu language Pan-India action thriller ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’, is undergoing an intense training for martial arts. She has committed to a daily 90-minute training routine in Hyderabad with a personal coach, focusing on strength, agility, and combat precision.

In the film, she stars opposite acclaimed actor JD Chakravorty, and plays a tough IPS officer and brings both dedication and experience to the role.

A brown belt in Karate and a former state-level participant in MMA and Karate championships, Sheena already has a strong martial arts base.

Talking about the training process, she said, “For me, the process is as important as the performance. Whether it’s my martial arts foundation, gym work, or time spent studying real officers, it all helps me live the character honestly”.

The film also stars Naresh Agastya and is expected to kick off promotions soon, giving audiences a taste of what promises to be a high-octane, emotionally charged thriller.

Fresh from her critically praised performance in Sant Tukaram, where she portrayed Avali Jijabai with powerful restraint and dignity, Sheena continues to push creative boundaries. With Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam, she is set to showcase yet another facet of her range combining physical prowess with performance depth and further establishing herself as a formidable pan-India talent.

Earlier, the makers of ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’ had released the teaser of the film, in which Sheena Chohan has made quite an impact with her portrayal of a fierce and determined cop, who is driven by justice.

Her recent transformation into a cop has been described as bold, brilliant, and breathtaking. Sheena made her acting debut opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty with ‘The Train’. Ever since then, she has managed to carve a niche for herself across diverse cinematic genres.

--IANS

aa/