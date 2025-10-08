Sheeba Chadha pens appreciation note for Kajol, Umesh Bist: Please let there be ‘Trial 3’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Sheeba Chadha had written an appreciation note for actress Kajol and director Umesh Bist, with whom she worked in the second season of “The Trial”. She went on to express her gratitude to them and hopes for a third season.

Sheeba took to Instagram, where she shared a string of behind-the-scenes moments from the series, which is of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife.

She wrote: “This is an Appreciating you lots post for @kajol - always supportive ,always the team player. Always having something really nice to say every time we shot together ( you need not have ) and yet you did , each time - ( eg. this photo too you called me and said we need to have a photo).”

Sheeba added: “Honestly all days on set I was so chuffed with your compliments and some fangirling part of me kept pinching myself on the side. Thank you thank you for your generosity and graciousness , it’s pretty amazing.”

Talking about Bist, Sheeba called him one of her “absolute favourites to work with.”

“It’s quite unusual , the consistency of his kindness , gentleness and openness. He’s like your safe space on the set . Just the best enabler and nurturer . That’s bahut amaze,” she said.

Heaping praise on actress Kubbra Sait, Sheeba said: “Thank you thank you for just every everything Also want to say @kubbrasait you are lovely and a great superfine person and co actor to have on the set . I feel so happy knowing you.”

“Very sorry cld not find a togethers photo but then who doesn’t know you and your amazenesssss Oh God please let there be a #trial3.”

The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

The second season continues with Kajol’s character Noyonika Sengupta's story three months after the first season, focusing on her navigating the political landscape as her husband, Rajiv, enters politics, clashing with Minister Narayani Dhole.

--IANS

dc/