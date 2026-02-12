Shatrughan Sinha visits Hema Malini’s new house in Delhi, enjoys South Indian cuisine

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha has sent his best wishes to actress and politician Hema Malini on completion of her new house.

On Thursday, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a a few pictures of her meeting with the actress.

He also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Extremely happy to visit our dearest family friend, great lady @dreamgirlhema 's new home in Delhi. Welcomed in with warmth & it was a pleasure to enjoy some delicious South Indian cuisine. Hema as always was a lovely & caring hostess. Delightful times well spent”.

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha has shared his best wishes for filmmaker Subhash Ghai on his 81st birthday. He took to his social media, and shared a series of pictures with the filmmaker, and his family.

He wrote, “Warm wishes for a very dear family friend & one of my closest friend from my FTII days, ace filmmaker, master 'show man', legendary @SubhashGhai1. May the years ahead bring continued success, good health, joy, prosperity & happiness always. Profound regards to Rehana Bhabhi & your wonderful daughters Meghna & Muskaan. #BirthdayWishes (sic)”.

Prior to this, Shatrughan Sinha, he had earlier shared glimpses from his New Year celebrations with his family. The veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared 2 throwback pictures with his family.

He wrote, “May 2026 be filled with love, laughter, peace, prosperity and unforgettable moments. Happy New Year”. Prior to this, the actor and politician paid his respects to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He shared a note on social media wishing the late statesman on his birth anniversary.

He wrote, “Sincere respects, floral prayers for Bharat Ratan, our former PM, #AtalBihariVajpayee whom I will always remember with an attitude of gratitude, as he was a mentor & father figure to all of us. His oratory skills were par excellence & are truly missed. Great memories to cherish. Profound regards to his family, well wishers & supporters. Long Live Atalji”.

