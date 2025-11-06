Shatrughan Sinha fondly remembers Sanjeev Kumar, says he was fortunate to work and learn from the legendary actor

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) On the death anniversary of legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar, veteran star Shatrughan Sinha penned a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Remembering his late co-star as a true friend, guide, and remarkable human being, Sinha expressed how fortunate he felt to have shared the screen with him in several films. He reflected on Sanjeev Kumar’s unparalleled talent, humility, and warmth, which continue to inspire generations of actors even today. Taking to his X handle, the actor and politician shared his throwback images with the late actor and penned a heartfelt note.

Shatrughan captioned the post, “Remembering with love & fondness our dearest family friend, my friend, philosopher & guide in true sense, an extremely versatile actor, a great human being late & great #SanjeevKumar. Fourunate to have had the honour to work & learn a lot from him in many films, right from 'Khilona' 'Hathkadi' 'Be Reham'......His kindness warmth & love continues to enrich us. Long Live Sanjeev Kumar! #DeathAnniversary.” (sic)

Shatrughan Sinha shared screen space with the legendary Sanjeev Kumar in several memorable films, including “Be-Reham,” “Log Kya Kahenge,” “Bad Aur Badnam,” and “Chehre Pe Chehra.”

November 6 marked the 40th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar. On this occasion, many stars from the industry, including Jackie Shroff and Raj Babbar, paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor, remembering his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Raj praised Sanjeev Kumar’s unmatched versatility and natural performances in classics like “Koshish,” “Aandhi,” “Sholay,” and “Mausam.” In his heartfelt post, he called his legacy truly unforgettable. Raj Babbar wrote, “Sanjeev Kumar ji had an unmatched versatility. His natural performances in Koshish, Aandhi, Sholay and Mausam hv inspired me greatly. His extraordinary craft was amplified by his humble nature that makes his legacy in Indian cinema truly unforgettable. Remembering the legend on his death anniversary today.”

Sanjeev Kumar, regarded as one of the finest and most versatile talents in Indian cinema, passed away in 1985 at the age of 47.

