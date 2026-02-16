Shashi Tharoor is proud of Priyanka Chopra: Conquering stage on which Indians rarely get to appear

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor bumped into each other at the annual Harvard India conference.

Both graced the event as the headline speakers. The conference, which brings together prominent speakers from various industries, also saw Badminton Champion P V Sindhu in attendance.

Tharoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared his delight at meeting PeeCee, who is constantly making her country proud.

The politician pointed out that Priyanka has been making a mark for herself on platforms that are not easily accessible. He further shared that the diva looked absolutely poised while doing it.

Tharoor wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?! (sic)."

PeeCee also used social media to laud Tharoor's oration skills.

Hoping that their path crosses again soon, she wrote, "It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again."

Work-wise, Priyanka will soon be seen in an action-packed avatar as the fierce pirate Ercell in her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff".

Backed by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the drama will be out on February 25.

In addition to this, Priyanka will also be seen as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's "Varanasi", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu for the first time.

--IANS

pm/