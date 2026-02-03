Sharwanand's 'Biker' to hit screens worldwide on April 3

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The makers of director Abhilash Kankara's eagerly awaited sports action film, 'Biker', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would now hit screens worldwide on April 3 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house producing the film, said, "The engine's revved up. The track is ready. Now, THERE IS NO STOPPING HIM. #BIKER grand release worldwide on April 3rd, 2026. #BIKERMovie #GoAllTheWay #BikerOnApril3rd."

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 6 last year. However, in November, the makers issued a statement saying they were postponing the release of the film as they wanted to give audiences not just a film but an "experience like never before."

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house producing the film, had, in November last year, said,"#Biker stands postponed! A new release date will be announced soon. A bigger, better experience is being crafted with care and being assembled with passion. #Biker will be releasing in 3D, 4DX, and many more formats."

In its statement, the production house called the film, "An experience beyond the screens!" and said that to ready this "beast", the cast and crew had worked hard and were continuing to work hard on countless nights.

"Trust us, this film is much more than the little laps we showed, and it is bigger than what Telugu Cinema has seen until now! To this kind of an experience, to this kind of a scale," it had said and further added, "We want to give you a product that races in your hearts, pumps up your adrenaline, and makes you breathless! Biker stands postponed, not just to give you a film but an experience like never before. BIKER is coming to theatres in 3D, 4DX and many more formats. Tighten your helmets. You are in for a ride of a lifetime."

For the unware, actor Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this upcoming film, which was initially being referred to as #Sharwa36.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the Sharwanand will be seen as a skilled motorcycle racer in the film.

A source had, in September last year, said that the shooting of the film was going on in Hyderabad and that key scenes related to the race on Sharwanand and the team had been shot. "These scenes are going to be the highlight of the film," the source had said then. "He (Sharwanand) is going to impress audiences with stunts that will give viewers an adrenaline rush like never before."

Malavika Nair plays the female lead in this film which will also feature well known character artistes Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, this high-energy film is set against the backdrop of motocross racing. Sources say it is a thrilling story of a family that is spread over three generations and set against the exciting motocross backdrop of the 90s and early 2000s.

Cinematography for the film is by well known cameraman J Yuvraj. Music for the film has been scored by famed Tamil music director Ghibran. Anil Kumar P is the editor of the film, which has N Sandeep as its executive producer. Rajeevan is the production designer and A Panneerselvam is the art director.

