Sharmila Tagore calls film festivals 'vital spaces where global cinema comes together'

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will be facilitated at The International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

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The festival, which is slated to take place between March 25 and 31 in the National Capital, will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The event will see screenings across various city multiplexes and public open-air venues, ensuring that high-quality cinema is accessible to a broad and diverse audience.

Talking about her latest honor, Sharmila Tagore expressed her delight, saying that festivals act as a vital space for cinema from across the world to come together.

“Film festivals are vital spaces where cinema from across the world comes together in dialogue. I am delighted to be part of the International Film Festival of Delhi and deeply honoured by this recognition. I look forward to being at the festival and celebrating the diversity of stories and voices that make cinema so special,” said the veteran actress.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut at the young age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama, "The World of Apu" (1959).

Later on, she went on to work with Ray in many other films, such as "Devi" (1960), Nayak (1966), "Aranyer Din Ratri" (1970), and "Seemabaddha" (1971).

She stepped into Bollywood with Shakti Samanta's romance "Kashmir Ki Kali" (1964).

Some of her other noteworthy projects in the Hindi film industry include "Waqt" (1965), "Anupama" (1966), "An Evening in Paris" (1967), "Aradhana" (1969), "Amar Prem" (1972), "Daag" (1973), "Chupke Chupke" (1975), Mausam (1975), "Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka" (1975) and "Namkeen" (1982).

Along with Hindi, she also gave some powerful performances in the Bengali cinema with movies such as "Barnali" (1963), "Shes Anko" (1963), "Nirjan Saikate" (1965)," Amanush" (1975), Anand Ashram (1977), and Kalankini Kankabati (1981), to name just a few.

--IANS

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