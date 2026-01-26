Sharman Joshi on Rang De Basanti turning 20: Hindi cinema will remember forever

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As the coming-of-age political action film “Rang De Basanti” clocked 20 years since its release, actor Sharman Joshi said that Hindi cinema will remember the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial forever.

“Time flies,” said Sharman as the film turned 20-years-old.

Rang De Basanti follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends and casts five young men in the film, which inspires them to fight against the evils of their own present-day government.

It also stars Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan along with names such as Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, British actress Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, and Soha Ali Khan.

“Rang De Basanti is a memorable film, a cult film and a film that Hindi cinema will remember forever. I was fortunate and blessed enough to be a part of a rare cinema that continues to touch people from across generations.”

For Sharman, Rang De Basanti, and 3 Idiots stand at the top throughout his work.

“And I feel so fortunate that I was given the opportunity by the Almighty, the directors and producers, to be part of such wonderful films,” he expressed.

Further, the actor looks back at the shooting days, recalling memories where shooting the film didn’t feel like work.

“I had the most fun shooting the film, it never felt like work - but every scene, every laugh , every shot, and every emotion added to my experience that I will cherish forever,” he added.

The film was honoured with a National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. Additionally, the film was also chosen as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

