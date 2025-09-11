Shanthi Priya opens up on raw and real filming process of ‘Bad Girl’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Shanthi Priya, who works across Hindi and South Indian cinema, has shared her experience of working on the film ‘Bad Girl’, and spoke about how the process of filming was raw and real in the absence of any make-up.

The Tamil film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran and presented by Hindi cinema’s poster boy of parallel film, Anurag Kashyap. In the film, Shanthi Priya takes on a role layered with emotions, dilemmas, and depth, bringing striking authenticity to the narrative.

Talking about the process of filming, she said, “For the very first time, I faced the camera without makeup. It was an entirely new experience, no heavy lights, no elaborate setups, just a compact camera and a mic. The process felt raw, real, and different, which made the journey truly special. Through Bad Girl, my constant endeavour has been to connect with audiences with honesty, and I believe I was able to achieve that”.

Fans and critics alike have responded warmly, praising the film’s powerful storyline. Many have noted how seamlessly the actress has embodied her character, lending both heart and gravitas to the film’s message.

Meanwhile, the film is produced by Vetrimaaran, who is known for his unique filmography with major commercial success and highly critically acclaimed body of work. He has won five National Film Awards, and one Tamil Nadu State Film Award. He made his directorial debut with ‘Polladhavan’. His second feature film ‘Aadukalam’ won six National Film Awards. His 2016 directorial ‘Visaranai’ was selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. His film Asuran (2019) received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. He produces films under his production company, Grass Root Film Company. He is also the founder of International Institute of Film and Culture.

--IANS

aa/