Shantanu Maheshwari reveals the secret of his chemistry with co-stars Alia Bhatt & Avneet Kaur

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Shantanu Maheshwari garnered a lot of eyeballs for his electrifying chemistry with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", and now he is being praised for his on-screen pairing with Avneet Kaur in "Love in Vietnam".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he was asked, "Shantanu, your chemistry with every co-star, from Alia Bhatt to Avneet, seems effortless. What’s your secret?"

Laughing, Shantanu admitted that he doesn't know. "Maybe it’s that I make people feel comfortable around me. But ultimately, I think it’s the stories that bring out the chemistry. When the script is strong, when both actors are honest and open, it shows," he added.

Talking about his next, "Love in Vietnam", Shantanu opened up about his chemistry with co-star Avneet.

Shantanu shared that he is extremely glad that people are noticing the chemistry.

"I think it came from a place of comfort and trust. We both come from a dance background, so there was a natural rhythm between us. We’ve also worked together before, so that familiarity helped a lot. But beyond that, the script demanded a certain level of emotional intensity, and I think that’s what brought the chemistry to life. There was space to improvise, to be open, and to support each other through the process", he shared.

The lead pair of "Love in Vietnam" was also asked, "Shantanu and Avneet, your silent moments and emotional expressions are very powerful on screen. Were those based on personal experiences, or purely performance?"

Shantanu replied, "It’s always a bit of both. You do bring personal experiences into your performance. The script gives you the structure, but to truly own a character, you have to bring something of yourself into it. That’s what makes it honest."

Produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, in collaboration with Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment & Samten Hills, "Love in Vietnam" is slated for a theatrical release on September 12.

--IANS

pm/