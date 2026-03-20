Shane Nigam to debut in Telugu with Sagar Udagandla's film

Hyderabad, March 20(IANS) Malayalam actor Shane Nigam, who is best known for his work in critically acclaimed films such as 'C/O Saira Banu', 'Kumbalangi Nights' and more recently 'Balti' is to now make his debut in Telugu cinema with a film that is to be directed by Sagar Udagandla.

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Taking to his X timeline, Shane Nigam wrote, "Get. Set. Go! For a thrilling ride with #ShaneNigam27. Stepping into Telugu Cinema with this. Need all your blessings. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ugadi. #ShaneNigam27 is @madevmovies Production No.1 @sagarudagandla @sureshbabuinsta3 @samcsmusic @dwarakeshhhh @iam_aboor."

The actor, on the occasion, also shared a glimpse video on his timeline. The glimpse video shows Shane arriving in a car in style. He is seen getting down and then having a drink before zooming off again.

The film, which is being produced by Suresh Kumar on behalf of Madev Movies, has not been titled yet and is being tentatively referred to as #Shane27. Nikhil Naidu will serve as the Creative and Executive Producer of this film.

It is unclear at this point in time as to who else will be featuring in the film. However, the film's technical team has already been announced.

The upcoming film is to have music by well known Tamil music director Sam C S, who is considered an expert when it comes to scoring background music.

The film is to be shot by not one but two cinematographers. Dwarakesh and Aboorvan are the cameramen who will be shooting this film, which is to have editing by Ravi Mandla.

Along with director Sagar Udagandla, who is also the writer of the film, G.Mallikarjuna Reddy will co-direct this film. Art direction for the film is to be by Karthik Aakavaram while Divya Kantamaneni has taken up the responsibility of being the costume designer for this film.

--IANS

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