Shalini Pandey shares how ‘Arjun Reddy’ gave her validation as an actor

Mumbai: Actress Shalini Pandey, who made a striking debut with the blockbuster “Arjun Reddy,” has opened up about how the film became a turning point in her career.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress reflected on its massive success. Shalini shared that the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer not only brought her into the limelight but also gave her the much-needed validation and confidence as an actor to pursue diverse roles in the industry.

When asked about how ‘Arjun Reddy’ shaped her experience, especially after the film’s phenomenal success and widespread love from audiences, Shalini Pandey reflected on the journey with gratitude. “When Arjun Reddy was being made, we were all new. It was our first film, and we just wanted to do good work together. Once it was released and received so much love, more than feeling pressure, it gave me validation as an actor. I had been thinking for so long that I wanted to become an actor, and now suddenly I was getting the love for it. That validation was very important. At the time, I was so new that I didn’t even know how to take pressure. I was simply enjoying everything and hoping that the work I do in the future also continues to receive the same love. That was my focus during Arjun Reddy and after it.”

Speaking about her journey in the industry, the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actress stated, “As an actor, I feel very fortunate that my journey, touch wood, has been amazing in terms of learning curves. When I started, it was with Arjun Reddy. The people I worked with, the kind of film it was, and the people who stood by me in that film made the journey very special, especially because it was my first film.”

“Since my journey began with that project, everything has always felt very special to me. Thankfully, I have had the chance to act with very good actors and directors, which makes me feel truly blessed. All the projects I have done since then, touch wood, have also been with wonderful teams. I feel very lucky.”

Shalini Pandey stepped into the film industry with her debut in the 2017 Telugu blockbuster “Arjun Reddy,” where she portrayed the role of a medical student opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

--IANS