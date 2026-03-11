Shahid Kapoor surprises wife Mira Rajput with a floral bouquet at work

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor made his wife Mira Rajput happy and got her smiling as he surprised her with a beautiful bouquet while she was at work.

Taking to her social media account, Mira shared a glimpse of the romantic gesture and captioned it as, “Mid day surprise at work.”

The picture shared by Mira featured a large and elegant bouquet filled with pink lilies, roses, chrysanthemums and baby’s breath flowers arranged beautifully.

Tucked between the flowers was a small note card addressed to Mira. The card read, “Dear Mira Just – SK,” indicating the bouquet was sent by Shahid Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Mira lovingly calls Shahid Kapoor as SK, something that has been witnessed in their videos on social media.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor had given his fans a glimpse of a heartfelt family moment and shared a picture of his adorable children, Misha and Zain.

The actor accompanied one of the posts with a note that read, “Give them everything..... NOTHING matters more!”

Meanwhile, Mira had also shared a snapshot from a family breakfast outing. The picture showed Shahid seated at a table with Mira and their two children, enjoying a relaxed meal together.

The pictures probably seem to be from Shahid Kapoor's recent birthday getaway.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance. The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo. He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

–IANS

rd/