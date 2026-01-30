Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS): Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account to extend heartfelt wishes to his dear friend and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji as her movie Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Friday. SRK went onto to laud the actress, calling her ‘feisty, strong and compassionate’, both on screen and off screen.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh shared a warm note for Rani celebrating her return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. He wrote, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too.”

For the uninitiated, Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising her iconic role in the third instalment of the popular Mardaani franchise.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's bond, they share a long-standing friendship that dates back to the 90s. The stars have worked together in many superhit movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Recently, Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Accepting the award and expressing gratitude, Rani in a statement said,

“I accept this honour with gratitude, with pride, and with a renewed sense of responsibility, to continue contributing to Indian cinema with sincerity, and to always remain worthy of the values Bengal has given me. Thank you, West Bengal, for always claiming me as your own and always showering so much love on your child. It is truly precious.”

The actress is also celebrating 30 years of her glorious career with ‘Mardaani 3’, this year.

Talking about Mardaani 3, it directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

