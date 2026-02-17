Shabana Azmi reflects on her iconic 'flower-in-hair' style in 1982 throwback post, says 'position has changed'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to her social media account to share a nostalgic throwback, further revealing that her ‘signature flower-in-the-hair look has been a constant over the years.’

Taking to her social media account, Shabana posted an old newspaper photograph featuring a younger version of herself straight from the year 1982. The portrait shows the actress in a classic look with a flower tucked into her hair.

Shabana looks gorgeous in the picture. She captioned the post as, “So the flower in my hair was always there .. just the position has changed …”

Through the caption, the veteran star highlighted how certain style elements have remained a part of her throughout the decades, even though time and trends have changed.

For the uninitiated, Shabana Azmi is touted as one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers. The actress is known for her powerful roles in parallel cinema as well as mainstream films. She made her debut with “Ankur” in 1974, earning the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has delivered fine and acclaimed performances in films such as “Arth”, “Paar”, “Khandhar”, “Masoom”, “Fire”, “Godmother” and “Neerja”. The actress chose roles that were way ahead of their time and received great applause from audience for the same.

On the personal front, Shabana Azmi is married to noted lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar.

A few weeks ago, Shabana celebrated the birth anniversary of her father, celebrated poet Kaifi Azmi. The gathering saw her close friends Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta and many others in attendance, and were seen enjoying at the celebration. Videos from the evening showed the guests dancing to live music, while Shabana Azmi, along with Javed Akhtar, was also seen dancing enthusiastically.

–IANS

rd/