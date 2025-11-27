Shabana Azmi lauds Farhan's transformation from Imran in ‘ZNMD’ to Shaitan Singh in ‘120 Bahadur’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi heaped praise on Farhan Akhtar’s performance in “120 Bahadur” and said that she cannot that the actor who plays Shaitan Singh in the latest release is the same person who essayed Imran in the blockbuster “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (ZNMD).

Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture of Farhan from the film and said that she is very proud of him.

She wrote: “So so proud of you @faroutakhtar . I loved #120Bahadur and your performance is sincere ,heartfelt and subtle.”

Shabana added: Cant believe that the actor who plays #Shaitan Singh is the same actor who played Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.Congratulations to you and #RiteshSidhwani and the entire team.”

A powerful tribute to real-life heroes, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment entirely made up of Ahirs defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is regarded as one of Farhan’s finest acting performances, gaining praise for his dialogue delivery and comic timing.

The comedy drama film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

The film's story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancee Natasha experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist.

