Sanoj Mishra responds to allegations raised by Monalisa Bhosle: This could be my last video

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Director Sanoj Mishra has responded to the allegations leveled by the viral 'Kumbh Mela girl' Monalisa Bhosle.

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She claimed grave allegations against the director, accusing him of misbehaving with minor girls under the guise of offering movie roles. She called him out for his alleged disgusting behaviour.

Responding to the same, Sanoj Mishra appeared in a video on Instagram, and said, “Greetings to the people of the country, my respectful salutations. As you all have been seeing, over the past several days, after the Monalisa 'love jihad' matter came to light, I started a campaign across the country against it and in support of the victim’s family”.

He further mentioned, “The people of the country appreciated it a lot and also supported it. But now the situation is starting to change a bit. The matter is that, along with jihadis, Christian missionaries from Kerala have also come together and are conspiring against me in a joint operation. Today, as you can see, that girl is being persuaded and influenced to speak against me on social media, where baseless things are being said”.

He shared that this is how some people brainwash others and how far they can take someone, as he said, “This is the same girl whom I used to teach. My own children would get upset with me, asking why I taught Mona Lisa and not them. That was the level of attachment I had with her, and today, see how far things have been taken. Now I can also feel the pain of that father whose daughter, Monalisa, said that she feels her life is in danger from me. From that perspective, the allegations being made against me and the things happening are not very big matters. I am always capable of dealing with any situation and fighting through it. I will never bow my head in front of jihadis or traitors”.

He contnued, "Today, I promise all of you that the way these people have conspired and spread things against me through a press conference, the whole country and the world are watching it. Why are they watching it? Because earlier, in every video you see, Monalisa has only spoken good things about me. In Kerala, where big ministers are openly promoting such marriages and issuing posters like 'The Real Kerala Story', this is all being done to defame Sanatan and to put a stain on it. Jai Hindurashtra".

He also urged the authorities to take cognisance of the matter following threats to him and his family. "This could be my last video”, he added.

Prior to the allegations raised by Monalisa, the director had spoken about the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, and hinted how Monalisa could be a victim to the same. Following his statement, Monalisa held a press conference in Kochi, Kerala. Accompanied by her husband, Farman at the presser, she claimed, how the director misbehaves with minor girls.

Monalisa shared that the director was speaking ill of her and saying he would not cast her as an actress in his movies. She said, “Who wants to be a part of his films? He is such a bad and disgusting person. He misbehaves with minor girls in the name of films”.

--IANS

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