Love Jihad
J·Apr 09, 2024, 06:22 am
Pune university student beaten up over 'love jihad' claim; cops, varsity launch probe
J·Jun 11, 2023, 04:17 pm
'If Two People Come Together Out Of Love...': BJP's Pankaja On 'Love Jihad'
J·Jun 10, 2023, 02:21 pm
'Cases Of Love Jihad Will Be Strictly Investigated': Uttarakhand CM Dhami After High-Level Meeting
J·Jun 09, 2023, 10:49 am
Strict probe, action will be taken against 'love jihad' cases, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami
J·May 24, 2023, 08:10 am
Case of love jihad in UP district, boy detained
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Students in K'taka suspended for kissing and hugging at a public event
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nationwide "love jihad" campaigning by VHP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In K'taka, an engaged Hindu woman elopes with a Muslim man; her parents accuse her of "love jihad."
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
After an encounter, accused of love jihad was arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Absconding "love jihad" suspect has a reward out for his capture
