‘Love jihad’: BJP approves proposal to remove Congress corporator from Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore, Oct 6 (IANS) BJP Councillors of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday passed a proposal to remove Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who has been arrested for allegedly funding to operation 'love-jihad' in the city.

BJP councillors led by Mayor Pushyamitara Bhargava, along with Indore (urban) district president Sumit Mishra, held a meeting at party headquarters in Indore and decided that a proposal to remove Anwar Qadri would be placed in the House of Municipal Corporation.

Confirming the development, Sumit Mishra said the BJP Councillors have unanimously passed this proposal in the meeting, which now will be brought before the House of the Indore Municipal Corporation in the next meeting.

"All BJP councillors have been instructed to be present in the House on the day a proposal to terminate Anwar Qadri will be placed in the House in the upcoming meeting," Mishra said while addressing a press conference in Indore on Monday.

Qadri, a Congress corporator from Ward No. 58 in Indore, has been arrested for allegedly “funding” the members of the minority community to “target”, “sexually” assault, and “religiously convert” women from another community.

The case against Qadri originated in June when two men were arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to convert women. Their confessional statements led to Qadri being named in the case.

Qadri evaded his arrest for over two months after an FIR against him was lodged at Banganga police station on June 14, prompting Indore police to announce a bounty of Rs 40,000 on his name.

He was finally arrested in the last week of August. Earlier, Qadri’s daughter was also arrested in Delhi for allegedly aiding her father in evading arrest.

The Congress, which is the main opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), is yet to give any statement on this issue.

--IANS

pd/dan