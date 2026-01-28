Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher & others mourn Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic demise

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Many who's who from the entertainment industry mourned the loss of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who passed away in a tragic plane crash at his hometown, Baramati, at the age of 66.

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram Stories and shared that he was left shocked and sad after the tragic loss.

"Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty penned on the photo-sharing app, "Heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family. Rest in power, Ajith dada. Last a dynamic daring leader. Om Shanti."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti!"

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha added, "Deeply shocked and grief-stricken by the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM

@AjitPawarSpeaks in a plane crash. He was an iconic leader of Maharashtra—most admired, loved, and talked about—a son of the soil and pride of Baramati. He has left behind a huge void in politics, especially regarding his contributions and unwavering dedication towards Maharashtra and India. Prayers of strength and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters in their hour of grief. Shanti."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on X (Previously known as Twitter), "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti."

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati, where the Deputy Chief Minister was traveling to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

