Sandhya Mridul thanks fans for supporting in her stand against current casting practices

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood and television actress Sandhya Mridul has taken to her social media account to share a video thanking fans for their strong support for her previous video, where she spoke about losing work because of fewer social media followers. In the latest video, Sandhya, in her quintessential fun way, expressed gratitude.

Thanking her fans, she said, “What amazing people you are! What support you have given me! It's unbelievable! Instagram can't tell me how many real-life followers I have. I have been working on Instagram for a long time. So, you guys showed Instagram how many REAL followers I have and how much love I have.”

She added, “And should I tell you one thing? No one can suppress me for too long. My wish is very strong. I will be back, because now only the surface has been scratched; the whole picture is left. There is a lot to do. You just keep this love intact. Have a fabulous day!”

The actress, for the uninitiated, in her previous video that went viral on social media, had expressed how she had been losing work just because she did not have a huge number of followers, enough to meet the casting standards these days, as said by her. Without holding back, Sandhya Mridul called out the casting industry and said, “This is a new situation. If you don't have followers, you won't get a job.”

The actress questioned, “If you don't give a job, how will you be famous? If you don't get a job, how will you get followers? If you don't get followers, how will you be famous? How will you get a job? Do you understand? It's a very difficult thing.”

She added, “On top of that, the manager is saying, Ma'am, that job is out of your hands. Because, first of all, you don't have enough followers. Secondly, your look is very rich. Bro, your look is rich. Not me. Because if you don't give a job, you won't get followers.”

She concluded the video saying, “If you don't get followers, you won't be famous. If you don't get famous, you won't get a job, and you won't get money. So my look will only be rich. Not overall. Kindly help.”

–IANS

rd/