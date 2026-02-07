Salman Khan graces RSS centenary celebration with Hema Malini & Poonam Dhillon

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Salman Khan attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday.

Read More

As the organisation marked its centenary year, RSS organized a two-day lecture series themed '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons'.

As Salman arrived at the venue amidst tight security, the enthusiastic crowd reportedly tried to click photos with the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor.

Veteran actresses Hema Malini and Poonam Dhillon also graced the event.

Going by the RSS Facebook page, the programme is an attempt to reflect on the organisation’s journey and its role in society.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also talked about Salman's mass appeal. He said that college students copy him, despite not knowing why.

“College students copy Salman Khan’s fashion. When asked why, they say they don’t know. Salman is doing it. The context being good values in society should become a fashion," he shared during the event.

On another note, Salman recently joined Jackie Shroff’s birthday celebrations on short notice.

On Monday, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a photo with Salman and Jackie on his official Insta handle.

The photo had Salman sporting a moustache, most likely for his forthcoming war drama ‘Battle of Galwan’.

The 'Taal' maker also shared a heartfelt note praising Salman for obliging his request on such short notice.

Ghai wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Indeed salman khan is one of the most gracious stars who respects his seniors in his mind heart n gesture too. On just receipt of my SMS asking him to join a close friends eve on birthday of dear jackie shroff he surprised us with his gracious visit at my home n brightened the eve. Thank u. Stay blessed always Salman."

Work-wise, Salman is currently busy with "Battle of Galwan", which is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Based on the 2020 confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region, the project also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.

--IANS

pm/