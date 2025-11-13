Salman Khan arrives in Doha amid heavy security to perform for his live show

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached Qatar on Thursday ahead of his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha, the capital of the country. The actor was surrounded by heavy security, and was accompanied by the head of his security, Shera.

At the Doha airport, Salman was seen dressed in smart casuals, as he wore a pair of cream coloured pants, light thistle coloured t-shirt, and rounded up his look with a tan coloured jacket, and a cap. The actor sported a moustache, and was seen in his ‘Galwan’ look.

Earlier during the early hours on Thursday, the actor was seen at the departure of Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha. The concert promises a night of high-energy music, dance, and pure Bollywood spectacle. Salman had earlier announced the event on Instagram, as he wrote, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025”.

The superstar will be joined on stage by Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul for an electrifying evening that brings the magic of Bollywood to Doha’s biggest open-air stage. The show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Earlier, on Monday, Salman was seen fulfilling his social duties, as he paid a visit to veteran actor Dharmendra at a hospital in south Mumbai. The superstar shares a close bond with the family of the veteran actor, as his father, legendary screenwriter, Salim Khan of Salim-Javed duo, has worked with Dharmendra on India’s crown jewel western spaghetti genre, ‘Sholay’.

Meanwhile, Salman continues to move around in the shadow of high security owing to the threat to his issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

