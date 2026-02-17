Salim Khan hospitalised following complaints of swelling

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed, has been rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His elder son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan and the actor Aayush Sharma were seen arriving at the hospital.

Salman left the shooting in Madh Island and went to meet his father. Reportedly, Salim Khan has complained of swelling.

Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday in November last year, which coincided with the demise of Dharmendra.

Salim Khan moved to Mumbai in the 1950s and initially worked as a film extra and supporting actor in Hindi cinema. His acting career was limited, but it led him to scriptwriting. In the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful and culturally influential films, including ‘Andaz’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Don’, and ‘Kaala Patthar’. Their work helped establish the template of the Hindi commercial film driven by strong narratives, dialogue, and a central male protagonist.

Salim Khan was primarily responsible for story development and screenplay structure within the duo. Their scripts significantly shaped the careers of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan. After the partnership ended in the early 1980s, Salim Khan continued to write independently but with fewer releases. He is the father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and film producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri is his daughter. Salim Khan has received multiple industry honors for lifetime contribution to Hindi cinema, including Filmfare and IIFA recognition for Salim–Javed’s body of work.

